Westport Property Transfers May 1 - 5, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period May 1 - 5, 2017:

Marilyn Pozzuto Trust to Suzanne Fehrenbaker Bell, 11 Berndale Drive, $1,275,000

Christopher S. and Elise M. Hynes Trust to David Rosenberg and Karen L. Fechter, 144 Compo Road North, $1,995,000

c/o Galy L. Starzyk Estate to Christopher E. G. Saxe and Gary M. Shelton, 22 Drumlin Road, $537,500

Samuel Small to Jerome Barton and Samuel Zales Trusts, 64 Terra Nova Circle, $1,235,000

Lida Saw to Ian Corey Gibbs and Jennifer Plascencia, 1 Fairview Drive, $1,045,000

West Branch LLC to Sean M. Lauren B. Costello, 11 West Branch Road, $2,360,000

Frank O. Rogewitz to Ravi Tulsyan, 1 Donald Drive, $940,000

Jerome Barton and Samuel Zales Trusts to Mona Z. Beerman, 58 Terra Nova Circle, $1,150,000

Paul Douglas and Eleanor Green Trusts to Deer Lake LLC, 15 Old Mill Road, 71.8% Interest, $825,600

Michelle M. Green to Deer Lake LLC, 15 Old Mill Road, 18.8% Interest, $216,400

Douglas H. and Andrew Green to Deer Lake LLC, 15 Old Mill Road, 9.4% Interest, $108,000

Steven and Eve Pensak to Andrew and Tracy Hyatt, 9 Valley Field Road, $1,213,000

Jody C. Robbins to Darrell L. and Melenese Ford, 23 Dogwood Lane, $1,971,000

SIR-4 Sprucewood LLC to Alan Vertucci and Danguole Vertucci, 4 Sprucewood Lane, $3,200,000

Neil P. and Sandra Walters Defeo to Douglas E. Robinson Revocable Trust, 21 Woody Lane, $3,200,000

Kosmas and Voula J. Kalmandis to Arthur Roberts, 18 Weston Road, $665,000

Thomas A. and Kimberly D. Romero to Mark A. Mushro, 4 Waterside Terrace, $1,550,000

WVB 1265 Post Road East LLC to Mulligan LLC, 1263-1265 Post Road East, $1,575,000