Westport Property Transfers May 1 - 5, 2017

Friday, May 19, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period May 1 - 5, 2017:
Marilyn Pozzuto Trust to Suzanne Fehrenbaker Bell, 11 Berndale Drive, $1,275,000
Christopher S. and Elise M. Hynes Trust to David Rosenberg and Karen L. Fechter, 144 Compo Road North, $1,995,000
c/o Galy L. Starzyk Estate to Christopher E. G. Saxe and Gary M. Shelton, 22 Drumlin Road, $537,500
Samuel Small to Jerome Barton and Samuel Zales Trusts, 64 Terra Nova Circle, $1,235,000
Lida Saw to Ian Corey Gibbs and Jennifer Plascencia, 1 Fairview Drive, $1,045,000
West Branch LLC to Sean M. Lauren B. Costello, 11 West Branch Road, $2,360,000
Frank O. Rogewitz to Ravi Tulsyan, 1 Donald Drive, $940,000
Jerome Barton and Samuel Zales Trusts to Mona Z. Beerman, 58 Terra Nova Circle, $1,150,000
Paul Douglas and Eleanor Green Trusts to Deer Lake LLC, 15 Old Mill Road, 71.8% Interest, $825,600
Michelle M. Green to Deer Lake LLC, 15 Old Mill Road, 18.8% Interest, $216,400
Douglas H. and Andrew Green to Deer Lake LLC, 15 Old Mill Road, 9.4% Interest, $108,000
Steven and Eve Pensak to Andrew and Tracy Hyatt, 9 Valley Field Road, $1,213,000
Jody C. Robbins to Darrell L. and Melenese Ford, 23 Dogwood Lane, $1,971,000
SIR-4 Sprucewood LLC to Alan Vertucci and Danguole Vertucci, 4 Sprucewood Lane, $3,200,000
Neil P. and Sandra Walters Defeo to Douglas E. Robinson Revocable Trust, 21 Woody Lane, $3,200,000
Kosmas and Voula J. Kalmandis to Arthur Roberts, 18 Weston Road, $665,000
Thomas A. and Kimberly D. Romero to Mark A. Mushro, 4 Waterside Terrace, $1,550,000
WVB 1265 Post Road East LLC to Mulligan LLC, 1263-1265 Post Road East, $1,575,000
Posted 05/19/17 at 01:56 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Screening Saturday of Alan Alda’s ‘Sweet Liberty’
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East