Westport Property Transfers May 15 - 19, 2017

Friday, June 02, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period May 15 - 19, 2017:
Richard Thomas and Margaret M. Davis Himes to Sonia Zurita, 6 Underhill Parkway, $515,000
Warren D. and Seymour Shlomchik to Richard T. and Margaret M. Davis Himes, 9 Hichcock Road, $1,312,500
Douglas T. and Jeanette H. Dryburgh to Julia and Colin Felleman, 4 Forest Drive, $1,125,000
Lawrence and Kathleen Schwartz to Frank E. Percell, 117 Lansdowne, $760,000
Kim C. Cooper Trust and H. Lee Cooper IV Trust, Kim C. Cooper Rev. Trust / H. Lee Lee Rev. Trust to Lance and Katheryn Damico, 1 Michele Lane, $2,075,000
Sayard Stone Estate to Nicholas A. Fiore, 18 Hills Lane, Paid in Norwalk, $137,500
Page H. Wilson to Nicholas A. Fiore, 18 Hills Lane, Paid in Norwalk, $137,500
EVSO Turkey Hill South LLC to David and Kerry Liles, 34 Turkey Hill Road South, $3,930,000
Joseph J. Valiante Jr. to Albert Boera, 26 Davenport Ave., $635,000
Soundhaven LLC to Adam S. and Sheila J. Helfant, 7 Sandpiper Road, 0 Cavanaugh Ave., $5,375,000
Cynthia Green Hart to Nicholas and Lisa J. Hilton, 1 Blackberrry Lane, $1,135,000
Eugene A. and Jennifer K. Fridland to Scott D. Sheefel and Maria Torres Falduti, 10 Winding Lane, $2,150,000
Gail Sabella Fraser to Dimitrious and Barbara Koutsoukoukos, 23 and 25 Old Road, $7,000
Donna L. Balise to Don Allen Frehulfer Jr., 29 West Parish Road, $1,478,000
Jacquline M. Byrne to Brent and Amber Hogan, 9 Harborview Road, $1,350,000
Ian T. and Suzanna R. Rogers to Daniel A. and Heather B. Schlesinger, 5 Hunting Lane, $1,235,000
Posted 06/02/17 at 01:33 PM Permalink
Comments
