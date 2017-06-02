Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, June 02, 2017

Westport Property Transfers May 15 - 19, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period May 15 - 19, 2017:

Richard Thomas and Margaret M. Davis Himes to Sonia Zurita, 6 Underhill Parkway, $515,000WNproperty.jpg

Warren D. and Seymour Shlomchik to Richard T. and Margaret M. Davis Himes, 9 Hichcock Road, $1,312,500

Douglas T. and Jeanette H. Dryburgh to Julia and Colin Felleman, 4 Forest Drive, $1,125,000

Lawrence and Kathleen Schwartz to Frank E. Percell, 117 Lansdowne, $760,000

Kim C. Cooper Trust and H. Lee Cooper IV Trust, Kim C. Cooper Rev. Trust / H. Lee Lee Rev. Trust to Lance and Katheryn Damico, 1 Michele Lane, $2,075,000

Sayard Stone Estate to Nicholas A. Fiore, 18 Hills Lane, Paid in Norwalk, $137,500

Page H. Wilson to Nicholas A. Fiore, 18 Hills Lane, Paid in Norwalk, $137,500

EVSO Turkey Hill South LLC to David and Kerry Liles, 34 Turkey Hill Road South, $3,930,000

Joseph J. Valiante Jr. to Albert Boera, 26 Davenport Ave., $635,000

Soundhaven LLC to Adam S. and Sheila J. Helfant, 7 Sandpiper Road, 0 Cavanaugh Ave., $5,375,000

Cynthia Green Hart to Nicholas and Lisa J. Hilton, 1 Blackberrry Lane, $1,135,000

Eugene A. and Jennifer K. Fridland to Scott D. Sheefel and Maria Torres Falduti, 10 Winding Lane, $2,150,000

Gail Sabella Fraser to Dimitrious and Barbara Koutsoukoukos, 23 and 25 Old Road, $7,000

Donna L. Balise to Don Allen Frehulfer Jr., 29 West Parish Road, $1,478,000

Jacquline M. Byrne to Brent and Amber Hogan, 9 Harborview Road, $1,350,000

Ian T. and Suzanna R. Rogers to Daniel A. and Heather B. Schlesinger, 5 Hunting Lane, $1,235,000

       Share

Posted 06/02/17 at 01:33 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Brian R. Orrico, 60