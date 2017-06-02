Westport Property Transfers May 15 - 19, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period May 15 - 19, 2017:

Richard Thomas and Margaret M. Davis Himes to Sonia Zurita, 6 Underhill Parkway, $515,000

Warren D. and Seymour Shlomchik to Richard T. and Margaret M. Davis Himes, 9 Hichcock Road, $1,312,500

Douglas T. and Jeanette H. Dryburgh to Julia and Colin Felleman, 4 Forest Drive, $1,125,000

Lawrence and Kathleen Schwartz to Frank E. Percell, 117 Lansdowne, $760,000

Kim C. Cooper Trust and H. Lee Cooper IV Trust, Kim C. Cooper Rev. Trust / H. Lee Lee Rev. Trust to Lance and Katheryn Damico, 1 Michele Lane, $2,075,000

Sayard Stone Estate to Nicholas A. Fiore, 18 Hills Lane, Paid in Norwalk, $137,500

Page H. Wilson to Nicholas A. Fiore, 18 Hills Lane, Paid in Norwalk, $137,500

EVSO Turkey Hill South LLC to David and Kerry Liles, 34 Turkey Hill Road South, $3,930,000

Joseph J. Valiante Jr. to Albert Boera, 26 Davenport Ave., $635,000

Soundhaven LLC to Adam S. and Sheila J. Helfant, 7 Sandpiper Road, 0 Cavanaugh Ave., $5,375,000

Cynthia Green Hart to Nicholas and Lisa J. Hilton, 1 Blackberrry Lane, $1,135,000

Eugene A. and Jennifer K. Fridland to Scott D. Sheefel and Maria Torres Falduti, 10 Winding Lane, $2,150,000

Gail Sabella Fraser to Dimitrious and Barbara Koutsoukoukos, 23 and 25 Old Road, $7,000

Donna L. Balise to Don Allen Frehulfer Jr., 29 West Parish Road, $1,478,000

Jacquline M. Byrne to Brent and Amber Hogan, 9 Harborview Road, $1,350,000

Ian T. and Suzanna R. Rogers to Daniel A. and Heather B. Schlesinger, 5 Hunting Lane, $1,235,000