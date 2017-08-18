Westport Property Transfers July 31 - Aug.4, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period July 31 - Aug. 4, 2017:

Jean M. Hill to N. David and Nancy Z. Bloom, 57 Whitney Glen Drive, $499,000

Alice E. Burd to Mordecai and Noelle Slomich, 19 Wedgewood Road, $1,265,500

Elizabeth M. Sacksteeder and Peter C. Harrar to Leslie L. Wolf and Harriet Weitzman, 54 Whitney Glen Drive, $410,000

N. David and Nancy Z. Bloom Trusts to Stephen M. Cavazuti, 21 Maple Ave. North, $720,000

SIR-25 Long Lots Lane LLC to Jonathan A. and Lindsay G. Brachle, 21 Long Lots Lane, $1,750,000

Erin D. and Stephanie V. Lambrecht to Amy and Eric Zitter, 106 Easton Road, $2,043,000

251 Main Street LLC to DEMSA International Hair Solution LLC, 251 Main St., $1,145,000

Linda A. Carper to Mark A. and Sheila A. Flinn, 228 Bayberry Lane, $750,000

Placid Lake LLC to Paul M. and Jodi M. Sosman, 2 Placid Lake Lane, $2,500,000

Alexander I. Carpenter and Adrienne Patrice to Richard James Huntley Lott, 15 Darbrook Road, $2,260,000

Joseph L. and Andrea G. Bergstein Trusts to Garth P. and Elizabeth C. Brown, 52 Colony Road, $1,555,000

Oliver J. and Brooke E. Wilson to Gabriel Thomas and Merrin Rae Kramer Jones, 67 Sylvan Road North, 2,150,000

Nancy O’Malley to Paul Jason Ward, 7 Broad St., $985,000

Gregory R. and Hilary D. Tanner to Bronwyn Cousins and Nikolas Zografos, 10 Forest Drive, $960,000

Howard F. and Joyce K. Greene to Andre J. and Rita E. Hawaux, 9 Rainey Lane, $1,430,000

Douglas M. and Angela D. Gottlieb to Jason and Ewa Abrams, 27 Pequot Trail, $1,850,000

Daniel H. Sullivan to Chris Getman, 3 Northgate, $400,000

Darius and Azlina Shay to Nigel D. Andrews, 52 Long Lots Road, $1,525,000

Gregory and Christi Downes to National Residential Nominee Services In., 27 Grassy Plains Road, 1,530,000

National Residential Nominee Services In. to Scott and Cecilia Robinson, 27 Grassy Plains Road, 1,530,000