Westport Property Transfers July 31 - Aug.4, 2017

Friday, August 18, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period July 31 - Aug. 4, 2017:
Jean M. Hill to N. David and Nancy Z. Bloom, 57 Whitney Glen Drive, $499,000
Alice E. Burd to Mordecai and Noelle Slomich, 19 Wedgewood Road, $1,265,500
Elizabeth M. Sacksteeder and Peter C. Harrar to Leslie L. Wolf and Harriet Weitzman, 54 Whitney Glen Drive, $410,000
N. David and Nancy Z. Bloom Trusts to Stephen M. Cavazuti, 21 Maple Ave. North, $720,000
SIR-25 Long Lots Lane LLC to Jonathan A. and Lindsay G. Brachle, 21 Long Lots Lane, $1,750,000
Erin D. and Stephanie V. Lambrecht to Amy and Eric Zitter, 106 Easton Road, $2,043,000
251 Main Street LLC to DEMSA International Hair Solution LLC, 251 Main St., $1,145,000
Linda A. Carper to Mark A. and Sheila A. Flinn, 228 Bayberry Lane, $750,000
Placid Lake LLC to Paul M. and Jodi M. Sosman, 2 Placid Lake Lane, $2,500,000
Alexander I. Carpenter and Adrienne Patrice to Richard James Huntley Lott, 15 Darbrook Road, $2,260,000
Joseph L. and Andrea G. Bergstein Trusts to Garth P. and Elizabeth C. Brown, 52 Colony Road, $1,555,000
Oliver J. and Brooke E. Wilson to Gabriel Thomas and Merrin Rae Kramer Jones, 67 Sylvan Road North, 2,150,000
Nancy O’Malley to Paul Jason Ward, 7 Broad St., $985,000
Gregory R. and Hilary D. Tanner to Bronwyn Cousins and Nikolas Zografos, 10 Forest Drive, $960,000
Howard F. and Joyce K. Greene to Andre J. and Rita E. Hawaux, 9 Rainey Lane, $1,430,000
Douglas M. and Angela D. Gottlieb to Jason and Ewa Abrams, 27 Pequot Trail, $1,850,000
Daniel H. Sullivan to Chris Getman, 3 Northgate, $400,000
Darius and Azlina Shay to Nigel D. Andrews, 52 Long Lots Road, $1,525,000
Gregory and Christi Downes to National Residential Nominee Services In., 27 Grassy Plains Road, 1,530,000
National Residential Nominee Services In. to Scott and Cecilia Robinson, 27 Grassy Plains Road, 1,530,000
Posted 08/18/17 at 02:24 PM Permalink
