Westport Property Transfers Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2017

Friday, February 17, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2016:
Laura Lee Simon to James O. and Laura W. Hourican, 3 Hawthorne Lane, $915,000
Paul Kirsh to Gary G. Lynch and Katharine A. Hall, 79 Richmondville Ave., $2,200,000
Clair A. and Charles M. Mason to Matthew O’Hara, 6 Oxbow Road, $1,800,000
Bonnie J. Hanna to Drew and Jade Dewitt, 15 Woods Grove Road, $755,000
John L. Morrow Estate to Nancy Kail 2013 Revocable Living Trust, 15 Riverview Road, 50% Interest, $925,000
Helen C. Morrow Estate to Nancy Kail 2013 Revocable Living Trust, 15 Riverview Road, 50% Interest, $925,000
Ahmed Namoury to Justin and Carrie Blasberg, 19 Greenbrier Road, $1,450,000
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Jonas Nilsson, 29 Ferry Lane East, $3,050,000
Bank of New York Mellon to Rich Grimaldi, 40 Ferry Lane East, $241,500
Henry Vonkohorn Jr. DBA Playhouse Twenty Company to David Levande, 301 Post Road East Unit 15, $390,000
DEPO LLC to Daniel and Gali Katz, 68 Woodside Drive, $1,550,000
Citimortgage Inc. to Robert Ettinger, 22C Cross Highway, $580,000
17 Dover Road LLC to Gordon Lee, 17 Dover Road, $1,885,000
Daniel L. and Irene Lyakovetsky aka Lyakhovetskaya to Joseph and Marie Steczkowski, 14 Columbine Lane, Taxes paid in Norwalk, $500,000
Posted 02/17/17 at 11:11 AM
Comments
