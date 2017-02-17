Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, February 17, 2017

Westport Property Transfers Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2016:

Laura Lee Simon to James O. and Laura W. Hourican, 3 Hawthorne Lane, $915,000WNproperty.jpg

Paul Kirsh to Gary G. Lynch and Katharine A. Hall, 79 Richmondville Ave., $2,200,000

Clair A. and Charles M. Mason to Matthew O’Hara, 6 Oxbow Road, $1,800,000

Bonnie J. Hanna to Drew and Jade Dewitt, 15 Woods Grove Road, $755,000

John L. Morrow Estate to Nancy Kail 2013 Revocable Living Trust, 15 Riverview Road, 50% Interest, $925,000

Helen C. Morrow Estate to Nancy Kail 2013 Revocable Living Trust, 15 Riverview Road, 50% Interest, $925,000

Ahmed Namoury to Justin and Carrie Blasberg, 19 Greenbrier Road, $1,450,000

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Jonas Nilsson, 29 Ferry Lane East, $3,050,000

Bank of New York Mellon to Rich Grimaldi, 40 Ferry Lane East,  $241,500

Henry Vonkohorn Jr. DBA Playhouse Twenty Company to David Levande, 301 Post Road East Unit 15,  $390,000

DEPO LLC to Daniel and Gali Katz, 68 Woodside Drive, $1,550,000

Citimortgage Inc. to Robert Ettinger, 22C Cross Highway, $580,000

17 Dover Road LLC to Gordon Lee, 17 Dover Road, $1,885,000

Daniel L. and Irene Lyakovetsky aka Lyakhovetskaya to Joseph and Marie Steczkowski, 14 Columbine Lane, Taxes paid in Norwalk, $500,000

Posted 02/17/17 at 11:11 AM



