Westport Property Transfers Jan. 2 - 6, 2017

Saturday, January 21, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Jan. 2 - 6, 2017:
Marilyn M. Duane Trust to Robin L. and Melissa L. Shapier, 220 Riverside Ave Unit 10, $480,000
J. Kevin and Debra J. Ross to Jordan and Vanessa Citak, 37 Crawford Road, $1, 475,000
Jerry M. Melillo Trust to J M K Bridge Street Properties, LLC, 36 Bridge Street, $500,000
C C O Dogwood LLC to Ari Halper and Ebru Buluc-Halper, 8 Dogwood Lane, $2,100,000
Able Construction Company Inc. to Christopher F. Kane and Emily C. Simon, 268 Wilton Road, $2,875,000
Mary Lee Hewitt Wiehl Revocable Trust to Todd L. Zubrinksy and Douglas I. Fraser, Sr., 303 Harvest Commons, $631,500
Albert J. Daven Trust to Melissa Steinhauser, 29 Strathmore Lane, $410,000
Stein Family Limited Partnership to SIR-27 Long Lots Lane LLC, 27 Long Lots Lane, $600,000
David S. Stein Estate to SIR-25 Long Lots Lane LLC, 25 Long Lots Lane, $117,500
Richard E. Karen J and Jane P. Stein to SIR-25 Long Lots Lane LLC, 25 Long Lots Lane, $352,500
Helen L. Schwinderman AKA to Maria Zobel, 36 Whitney Glen Drive, $517,000
Marc S. Felman to Kennth J. and Patricia Shapiro, 26 Flower Farm Circle, $1,867,500
Simon and Mary P. Moody to Weijue and Fei Yee, 4 Keller Lane, $1,292,885
Posted 01/21/17 at 10:11 AM
Comments
