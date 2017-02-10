Westport Property Transfers Jan. 23 - 27, 2017

Friday, February 10, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Jan. 23 - 27, 2016:
Eric and Susan Straub to Brian and Genevieve Bouchard, 14 Rayfield Road, $1,725,000
120 Moscato Equities LLC to Ante Jelcic, 120 Harbor Road, $1,515,000
Elizabeth F. McCance to Jeffrey and Kristin Darien, 7 Winding Lane, $1,225,000
