Westport Property Transfers Jan. 16 - 20, 2017

Friday, February 03, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Jan. 16 - 20, 2016:
CCO IV Calvary LLC to Jennifer Fridland, 26 Calvary Road, $2,955,000
Soundview Property Assoc. LLC to David J. and Sara l. Krasne, 6 Westway Road, $2,475,000
Alex N. and Rachel B. Darden to Jared Reed Neeley, 16 Sachem Trail, $491,000
Maria Teresa Zingaro to Vikas Ashok Patil and Apoorva Lingashettar, 56 Hills Lane, taxes paid in Norwalk, $310,000
H. Greg Investments Inc.to Dominick Boccanfuso, 2 Swallow Lane, $312,500
H. Greg Investments Inc.to Dominick Boccanfuso, 3 Madeline Lane, $312,500
Thomas M. Risch to Oliver and Brook Wilson, 15 Spriteview Ave., $750,000
11 Elmwood LLC to Eric and Susan Straub, 11 Elmwood Road, $2,958,000
Victor Teicher and Hedi Ann Lieberman to Ryan and Nora Faber,83 Easton Road, $1,819,200
RIE Development LLC to Joshan K. Shajan and Kavya S. John, 16 Wakenor Road, $855,000
Joan D. Lowry to Christopher G. and Ann Hollingsworth Eydenberg, 6 Fairport Road, $610,000
Robert and Rachel Phillips to Livia Shields, 53 Partrick Road, $1,902,000
Posted 02/03/17 at 02:38 PM
Comments
