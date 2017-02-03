Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, February 03, 2017

Westport Property Transfers Jan. 16 - 20, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Jan. 16 - 20, 2016:

CCO IV Calvary LLC to Jennifer Fridland, 26 Calvary Road, $2,955,000WNproperty.jpg

Soundview Property Assoc. LLC to David J. and Sara l. Krasne, 6 Westway Road, $2,475,000

Alex N. and Rachel B. Darden to Jared Reed Neeley, 16 Sachem Trail, $491,000

Maria Teresa Zingaro to Vikas Ashok Patil and Apoorva Lingashettar, 56 Hills Lane, taxes paid in Norwalk, $310,000

H. Greg Investments Inc.to Dominick Boccanfuso, 2 Swallow Lane, $312,500

H. Greg Investments Inc.to Dominick Boccanfuso, 3 Madeline Lane, $312,500

Thomas M. Risch to Oliver and Brook Wilson, 15 Spriteview Ave., $750,000

11 Elmwood LLC to Eric and Susan Straub, 11 Elmwood Road,  $2,958,000

Victor Teicher and Hedi Ann Lieberman to Ryan and Nora Faber,83 Easton Road,  $1,819,200

RIE Development LLC to Joshan K. Shajan and Kavya S. John, 16 Wakenor Road, $855,000

Joan D. Lowry to Christopher G. and Ann Hollingsworth Eydenberg, 6 Fairport Road, $610,000

Robert and Rachel Phillips to Livia Shields, 53 Partrick Road, $1,902,000

