Westport Property Transfers Feb. 6 - 10, 2017

Friday, February 24, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Feb. 6 - 10, 2016:
27 Westfair Drive LLC to Maxwell C. and Annelise Fratella-Lentz, 27 Westfair Drive, $1,675,000
14 Bauer Place LLC to Daniel G. Roberts and Maxine Bloom, 14 Bauer Place, $1,565,000
Posted 02/24/17 at 10:25 AM
Comments
Previous entry: Marina Sunset
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net