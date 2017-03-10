Westport Property Transfers Feb. 20 - 24, 2017

Friday, March 10, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Feb. 20 - 24, 2016:
Howard B. Sosin to Kimberly Gayle Kasarda, 6 Minute Man Hill, $3,350,000
SPJ Realty LLC to Kevin F. Brown, 16 Gault Park Drive, $1,542,400
Lamando Qualified Personal Residental Trust and Lamando Qualified Personal Residental Trust II to Kellie Roth, 8 Bermuda Road, $3,600,725
Edward J. Tarnok Estate to Adam and Thea Rattner, 20 Highland Ave., $1,095,000
Han-Ron Siah and Yuan Tian to Kiaoyong Fu and Huifang Long, 6 The Glen, $819,000
Posted 03/10/17 at 12:14 PM
Comments
