Westport Property Transfers Feb. 13 - 17, 2017

Friday, March 03, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Feb. 13 - 17, 2016:
Steven L. and Lisa B. Dymant to Justin and Michelle Lee Rabinowitz, 11 Woodhill Road, $1,840,000
142 Compo Road North Properties LLC to John Mack and Tyrene Frederick, 142 Compo Road North, $1,730,000
James Lee and Diana E. Ruiz to Martin and Abby Jaramillo, 64 Lyons Plains Road, $2,337,500
Carl and Ritz Stitzer to Rossina K. Petrova, 7 Rockyfield Road, $817,000
Helen Clark Thiemann to Richard H. and Leslie L. Smith Clarke, 161 Riverside Ave., $1,155,375
Kenneht H. Shubin Stein to Pamela Larocca, 27 Danbury Ave., $1,800,000
Josephine H. Woog Estate to Peter Csoregh and Tanja Verhaert, 34 High Point Road, $845,000
Paul R. Green and Eleanor Craig Green Trust to Douglas H. Green and Andrew Green, 15 Old Mill Road, 10.25% Interest, $100,000
Paul R. Green and Eleanor Craig Green Trust to John M. and Michelle Green, 15 Old Mill Road, $200,000
CCO Habitats High Point LLC to David I. and Brandi Briggs, 37 High Point Road, $2,950,000
Elizabeth Thompson and Marcia M. Gargano to Lewis Gluckstern, 301 Post Road East Unit B-20, $429,000
Posted 03/03/17 at 11:33 AM
Comments
Next entry: Westport Library Book Sale Begins Saturday
Previous entry: Syrian Refugee: ‘Who Picks Their Country?’
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net