Friday, March 03, 2017

Westport Property Transfers Feb. 13 - 17, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Feb. 13 - 17, 2016:

Steven L. and Lisa B. Dymant to Justin and Michelle Lee Rabinowitz, 11 Woodhill Road, $1,840,000WNproperty.jpg

142 Compo Road North Properties LLC to John Mack and Tyrene Frederick, 142 Compo Road North, $1,730,000

James Lee and Diana E. Ruiz to Martin and Abby Jaramillo, 64 Lyons Plains Road, $2,337,500

Carl and Ritz Stitzer to Rossina K. Petrova, 7 Rockyfield Road, $817,000

Helen Clark Thiemann to Richard H. and Leslie L. Smith Clarke, 161 Riverside Ave., $1,155,375

Kenneht H. Shubin Stein to Pamela Larocca, 27 Danbury Ave., $1,800,000

Josephine H. Woog Estate to Peter Csoregh and Tanja Verhaert, 34 High Point Road, $845,000

Paul R. Green and Eleanor Craig Green Trust to Douglas H. Green and Andrew Green, 15 Old Mill Road, 10.25% Interest, $100,000

Paul R. Green and Eleanor Craig Green Trust to John M. and Michelle Green, 15 Old Mill Road, $200,000

CCO Habitats High Point LLC to David I. and Brandi Briggs, 37 High Point Road,  $2,950,000

Elizabeth Thompson and Marcia M. Gargano to Lewis Gluckstern, 301 Post Road East Unit B-20, $429,000

Posted 03/03/17 at 11:33 AM



