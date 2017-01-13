Westport Property Transfers Dec. 26 - 30, 2016

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Dec. 26 - 30, 2016:

9 Colonial Road LLC to Robin L. and Bruce F. Spolansky, 9 Colonial Road, $1,525,000

Elizabeth F. Hancock to Bogdan C. and Alina M. Damian, 109 Valley Road, $449,000

Christine Korbl to Laszlo O. and Violet B. Korbl, 42 Westfair Drive, $850,000

Laszlo O. and Violet B. Korbl to Christine Korbl, 42 Westfair Drive, $1,150,000

Joanne Mone to Adam M. and Erin K. Hall, 53 Drumlin Road, $450,000

Keybank NA to Beachwood Properties LLC, 6 George St., $422,000