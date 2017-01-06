Westport Property Transfers Dec. 19 - 23, 2016

Friday, January 06, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Dec. 19 - 23, 2016:
Richard J. and Jean M. Harrington to Heather K. and William W. Hamilton, 9 Greystone Farm Lane, $1,975,000
Gary S. and Cathy R. Rozynek to 25 Prospect Road LLC, 25 Prospect Road, $1,328,000
Nicolae V. and Simona E. Tudor to Design Build CT LLC, 275 Wilton Road, $920,000
Keith R. and Carissa A. Siegner to Adam Cina and Amy Kopisz, 20 Richmondville Ave., $1,000,000
Mark B. Greenwald and Eva M. Bronstein-Greenwald to Earl S. and Patricia Valencia, 154 Compo Road North, $605,000
Calm Inc. to 16 Buena Vista LLC, 16 Buena Vista Drive, $1,690,000
Sachin and Anuja Lawande to American Relocation Solutions LLC, 157 Compo Road South, $1,850,000
American Relocation Solutions LLC to Susanna F. Madden, 157 Compo Road South, $1,850,000
Teresa M. Padilla to Margo Amgott and Craig Stern, 9 Brightfield Lane, $1,650,000
Gregory D. Kryder and Kristina L. Harvey to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, 54 Maple Ave. South, $2,370,000
American International Relocation Solutions LLC to John J. Renger and Xin Mu-Renger, 54 Maple Ave. South, $2,370,000
Anna Lee Fuchs Estate to Rocky and Jill Tavello, 3 Tanglewood Lane, $832,500
F. Lee Griffith III to Kelly M. Burgeson, 5 Marsh Road, $845,000
Mattera Construction 3 Kensington Place LLC to Robert D. and Kimberly E. Kump, 3 Kensington Place, $4,231,933
Posted 01/06/17 at 12:42 PM
Comments
