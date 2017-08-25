Westport Property Transfers Aug. 4 - 7, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Aug. 4 - 7, 2017:

Eric M. and Moriah R. Agovino to Horst Gallo, 99 Cross Highway, $1,365,000

Michael G. and Mailyn G. Smith to Susan L. and Stuart G. Adam, 27 Long Lots Road, $1,170,000

Edward and Barbara Gray to Catherine Shanahan, 10 Berkeley Road, $985,000

Nathaniel and Lisa Wallace to Andrew H. and Joanna W. Borner, 27 Burnham Hill, $2,000,000

Ronald P. Bertasi to Nana Amma Pokuaa Anane-Frempong, 17 Maple Ave. South, $659,200

David Friezo to Anatoly and Christine Marashev, 8 Underhill Parkway, $560,000

Kenneth H. Lanquette Estate to 96 Bayberry Lane LLC , 96 Bayberry Lane, $650,000

4 Sandpiper Road Development LLC to Karen Hirshberg Trust, Karen Hirshberg 2003 Revocable Living Trust, 4 Sandpiper Road, $3,375,000

Christine Herman to Noorjahan B. Alam, 8 Clinton Ave., $550,000

Jeffrey Lange Trust to Kenneth Lametta, 17 Stony Brook Road, $700,000

Kil Sung and Kyung S. Bae to Dana T. Rossi, 18 Parsell Lane, $605,000

Lisabeth A.Kole and David R. Carroll Trusts to Louise and Luc J. Lafontan, 6 Melon Patch Lane, 1,212,000

Daniel and Tali Faber to Ivan A. Barreto and Mariana Bedolla, 4 Janson Court, $1,050,000