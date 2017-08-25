Westport Property Transfers Aug. 4 - 7, 2017

Friday, August 25, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Aug. 4 - 7, 2017:
Eric M. and Moriah R. Agovino to Horst Gallo, 99 Cross Highway, $1,365,000
Michael G. and Mailyn G. Smith to Susan L. and Stuart G. Adam, 27 Long Lots Road, $1,170,000
Edward and Barbara Gray to Catherine Shanahan, 10 Berkeley Road, $985,000
Nathaniel and Lisa Wallace to Andrew H. and Joanna W. Borner, 27 Burnham Hill, $2,000,000
Ronald P. Bertasi to Nana Amma Pokuaa Anane-Frempong, 17 Maple Ave. South, $659,200
David Friezo to Anatoly and Christine Marashev, 8 Underhill Parkway, $560,000
Kenneth H. Lanquette Estate to 96 Bayberry Lane LLC , 96 Bayberry Lane, $650,000
4 Sandpiper Road Development LLC to Karen Hirshberg Trust, Karen Hirshberg 2003 Revocable Living Trust, 4 Sandpiper Road, $3,375,000
Christine Herman to Noorjahan B. Alam, 8 Clinton Ave., $550,000
Jeffrey Lange Trust to Kenneth Lametta, 17 Stony Brook Road, $700,000
Kil Sung and Kyung S. Bae to Dana T. Rossi, 18 Parsell Lane, $605,000
Lisabeth A.Kole and David R. Carroll Trusts to Louise and Luc J. Lafontan, 6 Melon Patch Lane, 1,212,000
Daniel and Tali Faber to Ivan A. Barreto and Mariana Bedolla, 4 Janson Court, $1,050,000
Posted 08/25/17 at 07:06 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Cold Dig to Find Hot Fire
Previous entry: Church ‘Black Lives Matter’ Banner Vandalized, Bringing Condemnation
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East