Westport Property Transfers Aug. 28 - Sept. 1, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Aug. 28 - Sept. 1, 2017:

Diana and Nestor M. Sawicki to Meredith and Alexandre Moses, 14 Warnock Drive, $692,000

Neil H. and Sandra D. Kessner to Michael C. Cassetta, 113 Regents Park, $810,000

Craig Schiavone to Greg Shamie and Stacie Lewis, 6 Overlook Road, $960,000

Mark J. Gilrain and Robert W Lennon to Daniel and Meghan C. Cleiman, 5 Webb Road, $1,118,500

Richard S. and Francoise G. Jaffe to SBR Management LLC, 7 Tranquility Lane, $1,425,000

Stonewall Westport LLC to Phillip and Jean Symonette, 3 Stonewall Lane, $1,850,000

Jonathan J.Reeve to Jeffrey B. and Joanne Franzel, 31 Island Way, $765,000

Lawrence G. and Mary Kastriner to Joseph and Jasmine Silver, 4 Birchwood Lane, $901,500

Ricki V. Silveria Trust to Mattera Construction 4 Charbeth Lane LLC, 4 Charbeth Lane, $890,000

Andrze J. Piekarski Trust to Timothy Marks and Melissa Honour, 5 Locust Lane, $1,700,000

Peter and Maryann Saunders to Michael B. and Wendy Doyle, 39 Burnham Hill, $2,600,000

Patricia C. Davis to Noah and Susan Fenn, 34 Woods Grove Road, $980,000

Barbara A. Joseph S. Terese M. Ziobro, Joanne A. Elliot to 20 Bauer Place LLC, 20 Bauer Place., 4/5 Interest, $490,000

Marcie Elizabeth Lee Estate to 20 Bauer Place LLC, 20 Bauer Place., 1/4 Interest, $105,000

Natallia Abromovich to Nicholas and Sheila Mancini, 110 Newtown Turnpike, $490,000

Lawrence N. Waterbury Estate, Kevin A. Waterbury to Kathleen Rabinowitz, 35 Bridge St., Unit 113, $215,565

Liam King Trust to 14 Scofield LLC, Scofield Place Row, $15,000

Fannie Mae to Jason Zhongzhi Mo, 3 Greens Farms Hollow, $525,000

Arianna A. Fischer-Haddad to Terrance A. Doyle, 310 Lansdowne, $825,000

Howard L. and Mary Wells Vickery to Ryan and Heather Weddle, 295 Greens Farms Road, $760,000