Westport Property Transfers Aug. 28 - Sept. 1, 2017

Friday, September 15, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Aug. 28 - Sept. 1, 2017:
Diana and Nestor M. Sawicki to Meredith and Alexandre Moses, 14 Warnock Drive, $692,000
Neil H. and Sandra D. Kessner to Michael C. Cassetta, 113 Regents Park, $810,000
Craig Schiavone to Greg Shamie and Stacie Lewis, 6 Overlook Road, $960,000
Mark J. Gilrain and Robert W Lennon to Daniel and Meghan C. Cleiman, 5 Webb Road, $1,118,500
Richard S. and Francoise G. Jaffe to SBR Management LLC, 7 Tranquility Lane, $1,425,000
Stonewall Westport LLC to Phillip and Jean Symonette, 3 Stonewall Lane, $1,850,000
Jonathan J.Reeve to Jeffrey B. and Joanne Franzel, 31 Island Way, $765,000
Lawrence G. and Mary Kastriner to Joseph and Jasmine Silver, 4 Birchwood Lane, $901,500
Ricki V. Silveria Trust to Mattera Construction 4 Charbeth Lane LLC, 4 Charbeth Lane, $890,000
Andrze J. Piekarski Trust to Timothy Marks and Melissa Honour, 5 Locust Lane, $1,700,000
Peter and Maryann Saunders to Michael B. and Wendy Doyle, 39 Burnham Hill, $2,600,000
Patricia C. Davis to Noah and Susan Fenn, 34 Woods Grove Road, $980,000
Barbara A. Joseph S. Terese M. Ziobro, Joanne A. Elliot to 20 Bauer Place LLC, 20 Bauer Place., 4/5 Interest, $490,000
Marcie Elizabeth Lee Estate to 20 Bauer Place LLC, 20 Bauer Place., 1/4 Interest, $105,000
Natallia Abromovich to Nicholas and Sheila Mancini, 110 Newtown Turnpike, $490,000
Lawrence N. Waterbury Estate, Kevin A. Waterbury to Kathleen Rabinowitz, 35 Bridge St., Unit 113, $215,565
Liam King Trust to 14 Scofield LLC, Scofield Place Row, $15,000
Fannie Mae to Jason Zhongzhi Mo, 3 Greens Farms Hollow, $525,000
Arianna A. Fischer-Haddad to Terrance A. Doyle, 310 Lansdowne, $825,000
Howard L. and Mary Wells Vickery to Ryan and Heather Weddle, 295 Greens Farms Road, $760,000
Posted 09/15/17 at 04:58 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Preparing for Saturday’s LobsterFest
Previous entry: Motorcyclist Arrested after Fleeing and Crashing
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East