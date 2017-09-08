Westport Property Transfers Aug. 21 - 25, 2017

Friday, September 08, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Aug. 21 - 25, 2017:
Mondo Gatto Inc. to Judah L. and Necham D. Kantor, 1 Oakwood Lane, $475,000
George Llorens to Kristin Vonstaden and Alice Vincent, 5 Rocky Ridge Road, $753,000
Michael and Edith Sarah McFadden to John D. Wilson, 53 Shorehaven Road, 93.44% Interest, $2,300,000
Adam Matthew Magsig and Lily Ross Conner to Robert W. Lennon and Mark J. Gilrain, 30 Charcoal Hill Road, $1,691,500
Sconset Square LLC to RW 15 Myrtle LLC, 15 Myrtle Ave., $5,000,000
Dominic Demace to 34 Oak Street LLC, 34 Oak St., $530,000
Lawrence and Ana C.Percell to John G. and Cori A. McConnell, 8 Brookside Place, $410,000
Donald A. and Elizabeth C Kubie Jr, to David R. and Bernadette C. Scanlon, 209 Greens Farms Road, $1,275,000
Michael Weiner and Elizabeth C. Kubie Jr, to Andrew Edward Beck and Jina Park, 4 Lowlyn Road, $1,005,000
Manuel and Fernanda Pires to Deborah L. Guider, 80 North Ave., $1,230,000
E. Reynold and Carole S. Petray to Michael A. and Meredith D. Zec, 282 Saugatuck Ave., $770,000
25 Cob Drive LLC to Joshua Newman, 25 Cob Drive, $1,325,000
Jill M. Oshea to Laura Newton and Stephane Silverman, 8 Anchor Lane, $1,190,000
Posted 09/08/17 at 04:28 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Police Department Earns ‘Best Practices’ Accreditation
Previous entry: Malloy’s Latest Budget Plan: Sales, Hospital Tax Hikes to Restore Town Aid
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East