Friday, September 08, 2017

Westport Property Transfers Aug. 21 - 25, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period   Aug. 21 - 25, 2017:

Mondo Gatto Inc. to Judah L. and Necham D. Kantor, 1 Oakwood Lane, $475,000WNproperty.jpg

George Llorens to Kristin Vonstaden and Alice Vincent, 5 Rocky Ridge Road, $753,000

Michael and Edith Sarah McFadden to John D. Wilson, 53 Shorehaven Road, 93.44% Interest, $2,300,000

Adam Matthew Magsig and Lily Ross Conner to Robert W. Lennon and Mark J. Gilrain, 30 Charcoal Hill Road, $1,691,500

Sconset Square LLC to RW 15 Myrtle LLC, 15 Myrtle Ave., $5,000,000

Dominic Demace to 34 Oak Street LLC, 34 Oak St., $530,000

Lawrence and Ana C.Percell to John G. and Cori A. McConnell, 8 Brookside Place, $410,000

Donald A. and Elizabeth C Kubie Jr, to David R. and Bernadette C. Scanlon, 209 Greens Farms Road,  $1,275,000

Michael Weiner and Elizabeth C. Kubie Jr, to Andrew Edward Beck and Jina Park, 4 Lowlyn Road,  $1,005,000

Manuel and Fernanda Pires to Deborah L. Guider, 80 North Ave., $1,230,000

E. Reynold and Carole S. Petray to Michael A. and Meredith D. Zec, 282 Saugatuck Ave., $770,000

25 Cob Drive LLC to Joshua Newman, 25 Cob Drive, $1,325,000

Jill M. Oshea to Laura Newton and Stephane Silverman, 8 Anchor Lane, $1,190,000

