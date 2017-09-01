Westport Property Transfers Aug. 14 - 18, 2017

Friday, September 01, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Aug. 14 - 18, 2017:
Cicily S. and Lee F. Baukus Trusts to Naji S.. Farhatand Tess Fantegrossi, 150 Long Lots Road, $950,000
Tessa Elizabeth Smith-McGovern Trust, Daniel G. McGovern Trust to Teoman Ernamli, 101 Roseville Road, $1,700,000
Lisa and Franklin S. Canosa to Erhan Bilal and Gabriela Hayes, 3 Sandy Hill Terrace, $845,000
Robert A. and Sarah J. Pedro III to Ronald D. Wedeking, 10 Davenport Ave., $512,500
Susan H. Harrington to Karin Hehenberger Denoyer, 33 Ludlow Road, $1,550,000
Jane L. Spaulding to Ulf and Ann C. Mattsson, 47 Hills Lane, Tax paid in Norwalk, $300,000
28 Roseville Road LLC to Leandro R. Infantino and Paloma Fernandez Iriarte, 28 Roseville Road, $1,699,000
River Lane LLC to Timothy Karl and Marilia Pinto Cerqueira Perman, 7 River Lane, $1,700,000
Richard and Wendy Eisenberg to Binyuan Chen and Ning Gao, 7 Northfield Drive, $1,749,000
Bella and Chi Chi LLC to Fei Fei and Fan He, 18 Janson Drive, $1,066,000
Anne F. Rutherford Trust to Jaffe Family Trust, Richard Aaron and Amy Myers Jaffe Trusts, 9 Old Hill Road, $1,825,000
Ralph Szilagyi to John Gullans, 1 Saint George Place, $720,000
