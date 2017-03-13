Westport Police Prepared for Storm

Monday, March 13, 2017
The Westport Police Department said today it is prepared for the snowstorm and asked residents to stay home and avoid driving if possible.
“With a blizzard warning in effect, snow will be impacting our area, but also strong winds and coastal flooding are expected,” a statement said.
“We ask that you stay home and avoid driving if possible.”
It added: “Although our response time may be slowed, we would like to assure you that we will be able to reach you in case of an emergency.”
