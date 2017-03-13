Westport Police Prepared for Storm

The Westport Police Department said today it is prepared for the snowstorm and asked residents to stay home and avoid driving if possible.

“With a blizzard warning in effect, snow will be impacting our area, but also strong winds and coastal flooding are expected,” a statement said.

“We ask that you stay home and avoid driving if possible.”

It added: “Although our response time may be slowed, we would like to assure you that we will be able to reach you in case of an emergency.”