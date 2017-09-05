Westport Police Marine Unit Aids in Southport Rescue

Monday, September 04, 2017
The Westport Police Marine Unit late today assisted Fairfield Marine officers off Southport shores after a sailboat ran aground on a sunken island. Six persons and two dogs were aboard, and all “are reported to be okay,” the department said in a Facebook posting. Officers were challenged by 3-foot plus waves and had to utilize Westport’s WaveRunner, a type of small personal watercraft, to get a line in due to rocks. Sea Tow, a marine assistance provider, was on scene and assisted as well, police said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Westport Police photo
Posted 09/04/17 at 09:40 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Previous entry: Moon Watching at Compo
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East