Monday, September 04, 2017

Westport Police Marine Unit Aids in Southport Rescue

The Westport Police Marine Unit late today assisted Fairfield Marine officers off Southport shores after a sailboat ran aground on a sunken island. Six persons and two dogs were aboard,  and all “are reported to be okay,” the department said in a Facebook posting. Officers were challenged by 3-foot plus waves and had to utilize Westport’s WaveRunner, a type of small personal watercraft, to get a line in due to rocks. Sea Tow, a marine assistance provider, was on scene and assisted as well, police said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Westport Police photo

