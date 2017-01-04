Westport PAL Awards Scholarships

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
the Westport Police Athletic League (PAL) proudly awarded its annual Ellis Family college scholarships to 18 college students at a ceremony at Westport Police Headquarters. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Ned Batlin (president WPAL), Maria Chappa, Kady Chappa, Mariah Valentrella; (second row, l-r) Alex Frawley, Andy Palaia, Kelsey Bobrow, Shannon Connors, Taylor Hawes, Sam Arciola; (back row, l-r) Howie Friedman, president, Scholarship Committee, Tucker Bobrow, Adam Friedman. Absent from the photo are: Kyle Frawley, Nick Kelly, Samantha Schwartz, Emma Mikesh, Logan Rice, Kristen Godin and Ben Thaw. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 01/04/17 at 09:29 AM
