Westport No. 3 in CT Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles (EVs) finally are making some headway in Connecticut with Westport having the third highest number of them behind Greenwich and Stamford.





The figures, compiled by the Westport Electric Car Club (WECC) following a Freedom of Information request by member Bruce Becker to the Department of Motor Vehicles, were released today.

Greenwich was No. 1 in the state with 429 registered EVs, Stamford was No. 2 with 233, and Westport No. 3 with 217, the club said.

In all, there are 4,636 EVs registered in the state—not a large number but significant considering “a decade ago there was nothing,” said Barry Kresch, spokesman for the WECC.

“I think EVs are catching on, but I also think it is a slow growth, long-term trend as more manufacturers are introducing models,” Kresch said.

“The people I know who sell the cars say it’s a matter of dealing with it one customer at a time, and they see they’re actually a lot of fun,” he added.

Leo Cirino, WECC president, said the club had obtained a list of every plug-in vehicle registered in the state as of February, and prepared an interactive dashboard analyzing the information.

Kresch, who built the dashboard, said it is available HERE.

The data shown does not include any personally identifiable information. The fields show the make, model, model year and city. The oldest cars in the database are from 2008.

Among the key findings were that Fairfield County accounted for 46 percent of all plug-in vehicle registrations, and that plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) were slightly in the majority at 54 percent.

Westport has numerous town-run and private charging stations, including one at Town Hall and solar powered units at the Saugatuck train station.

Also noted is that Tesla is the most popular, accounting for 29 percent of all plug-in registrations and 62 percent of electrics. And the most prevalent models were the Tesla Model S at 24 percent and the Chevrolet Volt, 21 percent.