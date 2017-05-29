Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, May 29, 2017

Westport Memorial Day Parade Canceled

Due to inclement weather, the annual Westport Memorial Day parade has been canceled.

Instead, a ceremony will be held in the Town Hall auditorium at 10 a.m.

It is the second consecutive year the parade has been canceled because of weather.

Before that, the last cancellation was in 2011.

