Westport Memorial Day Parade Canceled

Monday, May 29, 2017
Due to inclement weather, the annual Westport Memorial Day parade has been canceled.
Instead, a ceremony will be held in the Town Hall auditorium at 10 a.m.
It is the second consecutive year the parade has been canceled because of weather.
Before that, the last cancellation was in 2011.
Posted 05/29/17 at 06:33 AM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Westport Salutes Memorial Day
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East