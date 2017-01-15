Westport Marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day



Tricia Rose, a Brown University professor, was keynote speaker today at the 11th annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration at the Westport Country Playhouse. She spoke on “What Would Martin Do in the Era of Post-Race Racism.” The event was organized by TEAM Westport (Together Effectively Achieving Multiculturalism), the Playhouse, and the Westport/Weston Interfaith Council. Rose is the Brown University Chancellor’s Professor of Africana Studies, associate dean of the faculty, and director of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

