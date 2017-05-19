Westport Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Westport police today arrested a Westport man on child pornography charges resulting from a search of his home more than a year ago.



Daniel Krulewitch: free on $100,000 bond. Westport Police photo : free on $100,000 bond.

Daniel Krulewitch, 52, of Compo Road South, turned himself in on an active warrant and was released after posting a $100,000 bond for a court appearance on May 25, said Lt. Jillian Cabana, detective commander.

She said in March 2016, the Westport Police Department received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a residence in Westport had uploaded child pornography.

“An investigation into the source led to the home of Daniel Krulewitch,” Cabana said.

“A search warrant was executed on his home in April 2016 by the Westport Police Department Detective Bureau and the regional Technical Investigations Unit.

“Searches of the contents of his electronic devices revealed over 50 images of child pornography.

“In addition, investigators found an instant messenger software application that contained conversations with underage persons and attachments of images and ‘selfies’ of nude underage persons in sexually explicit positions.

“Archived screen shots of chat conversations between Krulewitch and these underage persons were also located.”

Krulewitch was charged with possession of child pornography first-degree, enticing a minor, and risk of injury to a minor, police said.

Asked why the arrest came 13 months after the search of his home, Cabana said, “It took that long to forensically examine his electronic devices.”

In 2006, the Westport Historic District Commission honored Krulewitch and his wife with an historic preservation award for their home at 81 Compo Road South. (See WestportNow Aug. 11, 2016)

This story has been updated with an explanation for the delay between the house search and his arrest.