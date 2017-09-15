Westport Man Arrested for Narcotics Sales

Friday, September 15, 2017
Detectives investigating narcotics sales out of a Saugatuck Avenue residence arrested a Westport man today on multiple drug charges, as well as risk of injury to a minor, police said.
Josiah Alicea, 18 and who goes by the name JoJo, was taken into custody following a search warrant executed today at his residence, Lt. Jillian Cabana said.
“On three separate occasions, persons leaving the residence were found to be in possession of marijuana,” Cabana said.
Cabana said that upon the officers’ arrival at Alicea’s home today, they found Alicea smoking marijuana in the presence of two juveniles.
Detectives seized marijuana, scales, packaging materials, two BB guns and $1,246 in cash, she said.
Alicea was charged with risk of injury to a child, possession of a controlled substance, sale of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alicea was held in lieu of a $5,000 bond, and he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 25.
Posted 09/15/17 at 07:58 PM Permalink
Comments
