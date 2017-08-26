Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, August 25, 2017

Westport Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Family Members

Officers arrested a Westport man violating a protective order, threatening, trespassing and disorderly conduct after he threatened to kill two family members and set one of their cars on fire, police said today.

Adam Elsharkawy: held on $20,000 bond. Westport Police photo

According to Lt. Jillian Cabana, Adam Elsharkawy was held in lieu of a $20,000 bond upon his arrest Tuesday and arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court Thursday.

“Officers were dispatched to a residence on what was originally reported as a medical issue,” Cabana said. “En route to the call, responding units were advised a disturbance was taking place.

“Elsharkawy had threatened to kill two family members and threatened to light one of their vehicles on fire,” she added, saying there was active protective order against him.

