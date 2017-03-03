Westport Library Book Sale Begins Saturday

Friday, March 03, 2017
Volunteers today arrange books and other items for the 25th annual Westport Library March book sale, which opens Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with everything half-priced. The last day is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon with everything free and contributions encouraged. Volunteer coordinator Mimi Greenlee said the sale includes 2,000 books and many other items. “Ephemera is so popular now,” she said “DVDs, CDs, and vinyls are in demand. Who would have guessed that in this age of streaming?” She added, “VHS, however, is dead.” CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/03/17 at 12:22 PM
