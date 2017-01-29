Westport Fire Volunteers Honor Retiring Chiefs

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Members of the Westport Volunteer Fire Department (WVFD) tonight honored Chief Andrew Kingsbury (r) and Deputy Chief Robert Kepchar (l) on their previously announced retirements. WVFD Deputy Chief Ken Gilbertie (c) presented them with commemorative awards at a dinner at the Delmar Hotel in Southport. Also attending was Assistant Chief Rob Yost, who will be sworn in on Friday, Feb. 24 as Kingsbury’s replacement. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/28/17 at 11:10 PM
