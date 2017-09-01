Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, September 01, 2017

Westport Fire T-Shirts to Texas

Westport Fire Chief Rob Yost announced today that at the request of the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Westport Fire Department has donated 125 t-shirts to be distributed to Texas firefighters who have suffered losses over the last few days. “The t-shirts will provide them with something new to wear after losing so much, and it also allows them to wear the logo of those departments, locals, associations and fire companies that were able to help,” he said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

