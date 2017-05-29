Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, May 29, 2017

Westport Fire Department Pays Tribute

Despite cancellation of the Memorial Day parade, the Westport Fire Department Memorial Day observance went ahead as scheduled today. Town and fire leaders paid tribute to those who have given their lives in service to Westport and their country and thanked the 11 firefighters who are retiring from the department this year. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

