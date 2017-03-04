Westport FD Assists at Merritt Brush Fire

Saturday, March 04, 2017
Westport firefighters today assisted Norwalk firefighters at a brush fire on the Merritt Parkway between Exits 41 and 50 in the area of the West Rocks Road overpass. It took more than an hour to bring the blaze under control. State police provided traffic control. Contributed photos
Posted 03/04/17 at 07:10 PM
