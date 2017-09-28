Westport Doc Gets Year in Prison for Travel Expense Scheme

Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A federal judge in Maryland today sentenced Westport physician Jean-Francois (Jeff) Geschwind to a year and a day in prison for a multi-year scheme in which he obtained more than $583,000 in unlawful travel reimbursements from his employer, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
U.S. District Judge J. Frederick Motz also ordered the former department head at the Yale School of Medicine to follow the prison time with three years of supervised release.
After pleading guilty in July to four counts of mail fraud, Geschwind was ordered to make $583,484.31 in restitution to Johns Hopkins. Geschwind was employed as a physician in the Division of Vascular and Interventional Radiology between 1998 and 2015.
Prosecutors said among other things, Geschwind submitted multiple travel expense statements for purported business expenses, when he knew that the claimed expenses were personal, such as family vacations and meals.
He is scheduled to self-surrender on Dec. 4, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
