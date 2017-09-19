Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Westport Democrats Open Election HQ

WestportNow.com Image
Melissa Kane (l) Democratic candidate for first selectman, with other candidates at her side, addresses supporters tonight at the official opening of the Westport Democratic Town Committee (DTC) election headquarters at 1757 Post Road East opposite Stop & Shop. She and other party leaders said the key to a Democratic victory in November is turning out Democratic voters who normally do not vote in municipal elections.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 09/19/17 at 09:16 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy