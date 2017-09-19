Westport Democrats Open Election HQ



Melissa Kane (l) Democratic candidate for first selectman, with other candidates at her side, addresses supporters tonight at the official opening of the Westport Democratic Town Committee (DTC) election headquarters at 1757 Post Road East opposite Stop & Shop. She and other party leaders said the key to a Democratic victory in November is turning out Democratic voters who normally do not vote in municipal elections. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

