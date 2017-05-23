Westport Company to Build Southport Senior Living Facility

Westport-based Maplewood Senior Living announced today that it has closed on a 27-acre parcel of land in the heart of Southport where it will build a new luxury, three-story, 98-unit assisted living and memory care community.



Maplewood at Southport will be about a mile from the Westport border. Contributed graphic Maplewood at Southport will be about a mile from the Westport border.

Preparation of the site, just over a mile from the Westport-Fairfield border, will begin immediately with the intention to begin construction this summer, an announcement said.

The project, to be known as Maplewood at Southport, includes restoration of wildlife and the Mill Pond dam area, location of a former Ice House. The area overlooks the scenic Mill Pond in the Mill Hill neighborhood adjacent to Mill Hill Elementary School.

The development of a 92,000-square foot senior living community will evoke the tradition of the rambling Adirondack and coastal New England grand resort hotels of the early 20th century, the announcement said.

“Maplewood is excited to begin work on the construction of our newest senior living community and appreciate the town’s assistance in making this project a reality,” said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living, based on Gorham Island in Westport.

“We had been waiting for the right opportunity to extend our services to the Southport-Fairfield area, and believe Maplewood at Southport will answer the demand for much needed services to local seniors.”

Stein-Troost of Norwalk, is the architect, Landtech Engineering of Westport is the civil engineer, Milone & McBroom is the landscape architect and KBE Building Corporation of Farmington is the contractor for the project.

All have worked on a number of Maplewood Senior Living developments over the years, the announcement said.

Maplewood Senior Living has communities in East Norwalk, Darien, Bethel, Danbury, Newtown and Orange, and is building Maplewood at East 93rd Street in Manhattan. It will provide 215 luxury apartments, consisting of 23 floors, 212,000-square feet, with views of the East River.