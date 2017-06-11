Westport Chamber to Honor Waldman and Wieser

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday will honor David Waldman of David Adam Realty, and Jeff Wieser, CEO and president of Homes with Hope, at its First Citizen Award dinner.



Honored by Westport Weston Chamber: David Waldman (l) and Jeff Wieser. Contributed photos : David Waldman (l) and Jeff Wieser.

The event from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. will be on the patio overlooking the river at the Saugatuck Rowing Club, 521 Riverside Ave., and will be catered by The Boathouse.

Tickets for the gala dinner are available through the chamber and cost $80 per person. Tables of 10 are also available. Information can be found at http://www.westportwestonchamber.com.

The chamber said it was honoring Waldman for showing “a true vision for what can be done through adaptive reuse and specific choices in development.”

It cited his work at Bedford Square, in association with the preservation and moving of the Kemper Gunn house, as achieving “great results” in transforming Westport’s downtown.

The chamber said Wieser was being honored for his stewardship of Homes With Hope, the Westport nonprofit that “tackles the heartache of homelessness and hunger.”

“Just this year, Mr. Wieser spearheaded the merger with Project Return, which cares for and empowers young women, to join forces to create an even stronger and more far reaching collaboration,” the chamber said.

Also receiving awards will be four “Young Entrepreneurs:” Aishah Avdiu, Remy Glick, James O’Brien and Pheobe Spears from Staples and Weston High Schools, for their efforts “in creating new and intriguing business ventures.”

The keynote speaker will be Westporter David Pogue, the noted technology reporter, columnist and Emmy award-winning TV personality for The New York Times, CBS News, Scientific American, Yahoo Tech, NOVA and PBS.

Pogue is also an author of numerous books and is a musician who conducted and arranged a number of Broadway musicals.