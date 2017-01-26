Westport Celebrates History Day on Saturday

Staples High School students are set to show they know a lot about history — both the national and regional kind.





On Saturday, the Westport Library will host 10th grade U.S. history honors students for “Westport Celebrates History Day: Taking a Stand” as they work on their projects for the annual National History Day competition.

The annual competition includes regional (Fairfield County), state, and national contests that enable students to showcase in-depth research on local, regional, or national issues.

The library event from 9 a.m. to noon will allow the students to present first drafts of their work, receive feedback from local judges, and leverage that feedback to prepare for the first round of competition at Sacred Heart University in March, an announcement said.

At Staples, National History Day has grown in size and popularity over the past few years, offering students a chance to compete academically through their historical research.

The 2017 contest theme, “Taking a Stand in History,” has allowed students to begin exploring local issues like the 1960s Cockenoe Island protests in Westport and the Southbury, Connecticut community’s protests against Nazi sympathizers during World War II.

Others are investigating the unique role John Muir played in American environmental conservation and Betty Friedan’s contribution to American feminism.

“This is a great opportunity for students to have a project dress rehearsal,” said Daniel Heaphy, a U.S. history honors teacher and member of the Staples collaborative team.

“We really value an academic process that allows students to learn, draft, revise, and continue learning. We hope that this makes the projects better for Fairfield County’s competition, but more importantly, supports our students’ growth as learners.”

According to Lauren Francese, coordinator of Westport’s 6 -12 Social Studies Department, “There has been incredible energy from our students, and they have selected some fascinating topics for their research.

“We are very thankful for the support from the Westport Public Library and Westport Historical Society to make this event possible.”

Student-created exhibits will be on display in the Great Hall, websites can be viewed in the MakerSpace, documentaries will be screened in the Seminar Room, and live performances will take place in the McManus Room throughout the morning.

The public is invited to attend and celebrate the students’ work.