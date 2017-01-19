Westport Arts Center Becomes Jazz Lounge



The Westport Arts Center tonight was transformed into a jazz lounge as Darren Litzie and the Saxtet played a tribute to jazz legends Benny Goodman and Stan Getz. They performed their own arrangements of songs such as “Sing, Sing, Sing,” “Flyin’ Home,” and “The Girl From Ipanema.” Guests enjoyed high top tables, appetizers and wine, and enjoyed a sneak peak of the exhibition “As We Are!,” opening Friday, Jan. 27. The next jazz performance at the Center will be the jazz jam, open to local musicians and students, on Sunday, Feb. 26. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Aubrey Grodin for WestportNow.com

