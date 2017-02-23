Westport Artist Creates History for Orchestras

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Westport artist Miggs Burroughs (c) was recently commissioned to create a display of historic memorabilia along with 10 lenticular images from archival photos of the New York and Vienna Philharmonic Orchestras. The exhibit opened tonight at the Austrian Cultural Forum at 11 East 52 St., New York. At the end of March, the exhibit will go to Vienna to be displayed at its Philharmonic Hall. Burroughs is pictured with Barbara Haws (l), chief New York Philharmonic Orchestra archivist, and Assistant Archivist Gabryel Smith. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo<
Posted 02/22/17 at 10:09 PM
Comments
Next entry: Thursday, February 23, 2017
Previous entry: Tales from Inside the President’s Kitchen Cabinet
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net