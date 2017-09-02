Westport Aids at Fairfield Fire

Saturday, September 02, 2017
UPDATE Westport provided mutual aid early today to Fairfield when fire broke out at about 1:30 a.m. in an 1816-built home at 480 Old Post Road. Firefighters said the fire began in the rear of the home and quickly spread. Reports said two adults and four children were in the home at the time. A 10-year-old child had to jump from a second story window and was hospitalized with lacerations. The father was also brought to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. As Westport aided Fairfield, Norwalk sent two engines to Westport to fill in to cover the town. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Farifield Fire Department photo
Posted 09/02/17 at 04:25 AM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Chamber Launches Business Networking Breakfasts
Previous entry: Evening on the Saugatuck
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East