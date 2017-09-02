Westport Aids at Fairfield Fire



UPDATE Westport provided mutual aid early today to Fairfield when fire broke out at about 1:30 a.m. in an 1816-built home at 480 Old Post Road. Firefighters said the fire began in the rear of the home and quickly spread. Reports said two adults and four children were in the home at the time. A 10-year-old child had to jump from a second story window and was hospitalized with lacerations. The father was also brought to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. As Westport aided Fairfield, Norwalk sent two engines to Westport to fill in to cover the town. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Farifield Fire Department photo

