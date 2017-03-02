Welcoming Benefit Concert Guests

Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Violinist Igor Pikayzen, a 2005 Staples High School graduate, and his mother, Chopin Competition prize-winner Tatyana Pikayzen, tonight welcome guests to a benefit concert at the Steinway showroom, 501 Post Road East. Funds are being raised for Edelio, a nonprofit, first time, four-concert series scheduled at different locations throughout town this summer. “It is our hope that eventually Edelio will turn into a major Westport event, attracting both international artists and large crowd,” Igor Pikayzen said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 03/01/17 at 08:33 PM
Comments
Next entry: BOF Chair: ‘Modest’ Tax Increase in Fall Likely
Previous entry: A New Start Planned for White Barn Theatre
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net