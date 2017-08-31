Weighing in on Amazon Whole Foods Purchase



Westport Selecman Avi Kaner, whose day job is running New York’s Morton Williams supermarkets, was on Bloomberg Television today discussing the Amazon purchase of Whole Foods. Much of the conversation centered on the cost of avocados and compared the new Whole Foods price, much lower, to competitors, including Morton Williams. Kaner said there was no doubt the new Whole Foods has super buying power backed by Amazon, but said his company can compete by offering competitive pricing on many products — not just a few highlighted by Whole Foods — in addition to good customer service. CLICK TO ENLARGE) Photo from Bloomberg.com

