Weighing in on Amazon Whole Foods Purchase

Thursday, August 31, 2017
Westport Selecman Avi Kaner, whose day job is running New York’s Morton Williams supermarkets, was on Bloomberg Television today discussing the Amazon purchase of Whole Foods. Much of the conversation centered on the cost of avocados and compared the new Whole Foods price, much lower, to competitors, including Morton Williams. Kaner said there was no doubt the new Whole Foods has super buying power backed by Amazon, but said his company can compete by offering competitive pricing on many products — not just a few highlighted by Whole Foods — in addition to good customer service. CLICK TO ENLARGE) Photo from Bloomberg.com
Posted 08/31/17 at 01:45 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Palmer: First Day of School a ‘Smooth Opening’
Previous entry: Save Westport Now Endorses Dem Slate for P&Z
