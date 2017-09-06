Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Wednesday, September 06, 2017
9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Municipal Pension Boards
10 a.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - UN Hospitality Committee
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - Westport Artists Collective Pop Up Show
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - 5 Canal Park - Westport Housing Authority
7:30 p.m. - Flood & Erosion Control Board
8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - Public Star Party (if skies are clear)
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Comments
