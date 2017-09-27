Wednesday, September 27, 2017
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Board of Selectmen (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Board of Assessment Appeals
7:30 p.m. - Temple Israel (14 Coleytown) - Westport Candidates Forum
8 p.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - RTM Compensation, Public Protection, & Finance Committees
8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - Public Star Party (if skies are clear)
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
