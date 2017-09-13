Wednesday, September 13, 2017



8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Maintenance Study Committee

8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Board of Selectmen (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)

10 a.m. - Town Hall Room 105 - Lottery for Candidate Ballet Position

11 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Fire Pension Board

4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult

6 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Beautification Committee

6:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Conservation Commission (vidostreamed)

7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance Executive Commission

8 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)

8 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Parks & Recreation Commission

8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - Public Star Party (if skies are clear)

