Wednesday, September 13, 2017
8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Maintenance Study Committee
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Board of Selectmen (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
10 a.m. - Town Hall Room 105 - Lottery for Candidate Ballet Position
11 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Fire Pension Board
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult
6 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Beautification Committee
6:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Conservation Commission (vidostreamed)
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance Executive Commission
8 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
8 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Parks & Recreation Commission
8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - Public Star Party (if skies are clear)
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 09/13/17 at 12:05 AM Permalink
Next entry: Evening Swim
Previous entry: First Place Winners in Young Shoots Competition
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East