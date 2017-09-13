Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Wednesday, September 13, 2017

8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Maintenance Study Committee
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Board of Selectmen (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
10 a.m. - Town Hall Room 105 - Lottery for Candidate Ballet Position
11 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Fire Pension Board
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult
6 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Beautification Committee
6:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Conservation Commission (vidostreamed)
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance Executive Commission
8 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
8 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Parks & Recreation Commission
8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - Public Star Party (if skies are clear)

