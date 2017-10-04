Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Wednesday, October 04, 2017

8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Saugatuck TOD Steering Special Meeting
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”
10 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - UNA of SW CT Hospitality Committee
2 p.m. & 8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”
4 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportMAKES Halloween: Heroes & Monsters Costumes
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult
5:30 p.m. - 107 Harbor - Wakeman Town Farm Committee
6:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Shellfish Commission
6:30 p.m. - 5 Canal Park - Westport Housing Authority
6:30 p.m. - 50 Imperial Ave. - Westport Farmers Market Party in the Parking Lot fundraiser
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Countdown to College: Seven Ways to Support Your Student
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Flood & Erosion Control Baord
8 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - Public Star Party (if skies are clear)

