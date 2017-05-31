Wednesday, May 31, 2017
10 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Westport Transit District
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
2 p.m. - Staples LMC - Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4-Adult
6:15 - 8 p.m. - Westport Library - Artist Reception: Daniel Lanzilotta
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage” THIS PERFORMANCE CANCELED
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 05/31/17 at 12:04 AM Permalink
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East