Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Wednesday, May 31, 2017


10 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Westport Transit District
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
2 p.m. - Staples LMC - Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4-Adult
6:15 - 8 p.m. - Westport Library - Artist Reception: Daniel Lanzilotta
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage” THIS PERFORMANCE CANCELED

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 05/31/17 at 12:04 AM  Permalink