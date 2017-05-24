Wednesday, May 24, 2017
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Exhibit: “The Danbury Raid”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
10 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - Parkinson’s Support Group
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4-Adult
4:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Tree Board
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - RTM Transit Committee
7 p.m. - Staples - Staples Chamber Orchestra, with Bedford & Coleytown Middle School
