Wednesday, May 17, 2017

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Exhibit: “The Danbury Raid”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
10:30 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - Jewish History Lecture Series: “Food & the History of the Jews”
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4-Adult
5:30 p.m. - 107 Harbor Road - Wakeman Town Farm Committee
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Public Works Public Information Session: Willow Brook Bridge Replacement
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Conservation Commission (videostreamed)
7:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Library Board of Trustees
7:30 p.m. - Staples High School - SHS Grades 9/10 Band & Orchestra Concert
8 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance (live coverage cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, and westportct.gov)

