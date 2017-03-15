Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Westport Country Playhouse, The Pianists of Willesden Lane, April 5-9, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Wednesday, March 15, 2017


10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
Noon - Town Hall Room 307/309 - P&Z Affordable Housing Subcommittee Canceled
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult
6 p.m. - Town Hall Room 212C - Beautification Committee
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
6:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Board of Finance (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Board of Assessment Appeals Hearing
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Conservation Commission (streamed westportct.gov)
7 p.m. - Family YMCA - Healthy Living: Paleo Diet Dinner & Discussion
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Foundations of Reading: Pre-literacy Skills for Beginning Readers
7 p.m. - Earthplace - EcoBeneficial Gardening 101
7:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Library Board of Trustees

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 03/15/17 at 12:05 AM



Next entry: A Find

Previous entry: Snow, High Winds Bring Power Outages

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org

Support a classroom.
Build a future.
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC