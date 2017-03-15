Wednesday, March 15, 2017
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
Noon - Town Hall Room 307/309 - P&Z Affordable Housing Subcommittee Canceled
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult
6 p.m. - Town Hall Room 212C - Beautification Committee
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
6:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Board of Finance (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Board of Assessment Appeals Hearing
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Conservation Commission (streamed westportct.gov)
7 p.m. - Family YMCA - Healthy Living: Paleo Diet Dinner & Discussion
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Foundations of Reading: Pre-literacy Skills for Beginning Readers
7 p.m. - Earthplace - EcoBeneficial Gardening 101
7:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Library Board of Trustees
