Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Municipal Pension Board
10 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - U.N. Hospitality Committee
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - 44 Imperial Ave. - Half-price Sale at Westport Woman’s Club Curio Cottage
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
2 p.m. and 8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult
4 p.m. - Earthplace - Citizen Science Brigade
6 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Westport Library - Opening Reception/Awards Ceremony for “Teens Behind the Lens”
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - 5 Canal Park - Housing Authority Meeting
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Flood & Erosion Control Board
8 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance (live coverage cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, and westportct.gov)

