Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - Flag Day

Wednesday, June 14, 2017
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Board of Selectmen (live coverage cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, and westportct.gov)
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
2 p.m. & 8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult
6 p.m. - Westport Library - Artist to Artist: Miggs Burroughs & Katherine Ross Talk
6 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - Drink n’ Draw
6 p.m. - Town Hall Room 212D - Beautification Committee
6 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Website Redevelopment Committee
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Immigration: Current Policy & Law
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
